Army secretary to visit Fort Campbell in July

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - Officials say Army Secretary Mark T. Esper will visit Fort Campbell next month.
A statement from Fort Campbell says Esper will visit multiple locations at the post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border on July 10. The statement says Esper wants to familiarize himself with the Air Assault division and other units based at Fort Campbell. He will also discuss his recently published "Army Vision" which highlights priorities for the Army over the next decade.
The U.S. Senate approved Esper's nomination as Army Secretary in November.
