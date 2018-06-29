FC Cincinnati to introduce key players in stadium project

Rendering of a proposed FC Cincinnati stadium for the West End. The team is scheduled to announce a timeline for construction of the stadium Friday morning at 10 a.m. (File)

FC Cincinnati is holding a press conference Friday morning to reveal more details about the stadium project.



The soccer club plans to introduce the project principals, architects, builders and financiers.

Tuesday, FCC announced plans to develop a 23.6-acre team training complex in Milford, Ohio. That plan is pending local government approval.

The team released renderings of what their future training facilities would look like. FCC will privately finance all construction for the new site. The construction team will be led by the Cincinnati office of Turner Construction, and Cincinnati-based MSA Sport is the principal designer on the project.

Here's a look at where the future @fccincinnati stadium will sit. Details about the project to be announced today. WATCH @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/aKxF8CNr3c — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) June 29, 2018

Friday's conference about the future home of Cincinnati's newest professional sports team is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Great American Tower.

,Managing Owner and CEO of FCC Carl Linder III along with team President and General Manager Jeff Berding will be in attendance for the announcement.

A timeline of construction for the new stadium will be announced. It's unclear if FCC plans to announce any new details about the team or the plans for the stadium.



FC Cincinnati will play matches at Nippert Stadium until construction is complete in the West End.

The club recently celebrated its move to Major League Soccer which will begin in 2019. On June 15, FCC announced plans to play an international friendly this summer.

The team will face La Liga's RCD Espanyol on July 28 at Nippert Stadium.



