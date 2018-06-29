77-year-old TX man charged with recording sexual assault of young girl

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.Full Story >
Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.Full Story >
Things did not go well for Brittany Burke, 29, who is charged with obstructing an officer and mischief.Full Story >
Things did not go well for Brittany Burke, 29, who is charged with obstructing an officer and mischief.Full Story >
The vote caps months of futile GOP efforts to pass wide-ranging legislation on an issue that could color scores of congressional races in this fall's contest for House and perhaps Senate control.Full Story >
The vote caps months of futile GOP efforts to pass wide-ranging legislation on an issue that could color scores of congressional races in this fall's contest for House and perhaps Senate control.Full Story >
A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.Full Story >
A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.Full Story >
Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.Full Story >
Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.Full Story >