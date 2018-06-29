77-year-old TX man charged with recording sexual assault of young girl

James Berry was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and recording it after a computer repair shop reported him to police. (Source: KTRK/Harris County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – A 77-year-old Texas grandfather is in jail, accused of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and recording it.

His arrest came months after the victim filed a police report.

But it was a discovery at a computer repair shop that finally led police to take action.

Court records say James Berry confessed this week to sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl and recording his actions inside his Houston home back in 2016.

Berry almost seemed confused in court Thursday. Soon after his initial appearance, he turned in his bathrobe for a jailhouse jumpsuit.

The girl, who now lives out of state, first told police about her abuse months ago.

Investigators said the Houston Police Department took down the girl's information on March 22.

The case hadn't even been assigned to an investigator by June 13, when the Webster Police Department received a tip.

Rafael Vera, an IT specialist at Friendly Computers, said he discovered graphic images on Berry's computer after he'd dropped it off at the store.

"I just wanted this guy to go directly to the jail," Vera said.

Webster PD credits the store's quick actions with helping make the arrest.

"It was impacting, both impacting and disgusting," said Antonio Rodriguez, operations manager for Friendly Computers. "And it's the kind of thing, you know something's wrong, and you have to let someone know."

In a statement, Houston Police said the case was not assigned because the girl was out-of-state and not living with the suspect. If she had been in the area, the case would have been moved up in priority.

For their part, Berry's neighbors said they always thought the elderly man seemed off.

"I'm sad, but at the same token, relieved that this has finally come out," said a neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous. "We suspected, but we had no proof."

Child protective services said they have no current cases against Berry.

His bond was set at $275,000.

