Kentucky man charged with arson in Tennessee fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a Kentucky man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents joined Campbell County authorities in their investigation into a March 24 fire in an outbuilding in Jellico. Investigators found the fire was intentionally set. No injuries were reported.

The TBI says 34-year-old Randy Joe Jones has been arrested in Kentucky after he was indicted of arson on June 6. He is being held in the Whitley County Detention Center in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

Jones is awaiting extradition to Tennessee. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.