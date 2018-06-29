Police: Car loaded with personal property stolen in OTR

Cincinnati Police are looking for a car stolen from the street in Over-the-Rhine.

The victim told investigators that the keys were not in the vehicle Thursday morning when it was stolen from the 1100 block of Walnut Street, according to Cincinnati Police.

Officers describe the vehicle as a black 2011 Hyundai Elantra with an Ohio plate of GVU1357.

An extensive amount of personal property was also in the vehicle when it was stolen, said police.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All right reserved.