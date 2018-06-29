Investigators need help identifying Walgreens robbery suspect - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Investigators need help identifying Walgreens robbery suspect

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Alleged robber (provided by: Middletown Police) Alleged robber (provided by: Middletown Police)
MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) -

Investigators in Middletown need help identifying the man who robbed a Walgreens early Friday morning.

Officers were told a man entered the store in the 700 block of Breiel Blvd. just after 1 a.m. and passed a note to the clerk demanding money, according to Middletown Police.

Police said he kept his hand under his shirt as if holding a gun.

The suspect is described by police as a white male, about 5’4”, shaved head, no facial hair, wearing black shorts and a black t-shirt.

If you see this individual call 911. 

