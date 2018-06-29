Construction begins on apartments for single parents pursuing degree

Community leaders attended a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning in Walnut Hills for The Scholar House.

The completed 44-unit building will be in the 900 block of East McMillian and will house low-income single parents who are pursuing a post-secondary education.

“It will be a place where we can build community with the parents and provide support to them while they are pursuing their college degrees and at the same time we’ll be caring for their children in a quality preschool environment,” said Beth Schwartz, CEO of Cincinnati Union Bethel.

The Scholar House is the third of five planned phases of the Peebles revitalization project.

“It really just came together as part of the whole Walnut Hills redevelopment process, it was a great project to interject in the middle of this revitalized corridor, offer affordable housing to people, and so we’re very excited to be a part of this whole revitalization project,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz said those interested in living at the Scholar House can find information at www.cucincy.org or can talk to their counselor at their university or college who will be recruiting residents from their school.

The Scholar House is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019.

