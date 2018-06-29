Construction begins on apartments for single parents pursuing degree

The young man’s last act was to push the 5-year-old out of the river and toward his father.Full Story >
The young man’s last act was to push the 5-year-old out of the river and toward his father.Full Story >
The gunman, who shot through the glass doors to gain entry to the newsroom, mutilated his fingers in an effort to thwart police from getting his fingerprints.Full Story >
The gunman, who shot through the glass doors to gain entry to the newsroom, mutilated his fingers in an effort to thwart police from getting his fingerprints.Full Story >
Things did not go well for Brittany Burke, 29, who is charged with obstructing an officer and mischief.Full Story >
Things did not go well for Brittany Burke, 29, who is charged with obstructing an officer and mischief.Full Story >
Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.Full Story >
Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.Full Story >
A 77-year-old Texas grandfather was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and recording it after a computer repair shop reported him to police.Full Story >
A 77-year-old Texas grandfather was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl and recording it after a computer repair shop reported him to police.Full Story >