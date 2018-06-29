Donor buys $1 million worth of Toys R Us toys to give away in NC

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us is closing its last stores Friday, ending an era for generations of children.

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us is closing its last stores Friday, ending an era for generations of children.

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us closing its last stores

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us closing its last stores

One company's liquidation became the gain of some children in North Carolina. (Source: CNN/file)

RALEIGH, NC (RNN) – One anonymous donor decided to make the best of an iconic retailer's impending closure.

That person bought $1 million worth of toys at a Toys R Us to donate to local children, an employee told WNCN.

The store was closed on the final day of business on Friday as employees were busy boxing up the items.

Toys R Us announced on March 15 that it was closing all of its remaining 700 stores in the U.S.

The stores close for good on Friday, CNN reported, and the 31,000 employees left jobless aren’t getting severance.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.