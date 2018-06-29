Police: West End victim shot in the hand

Cincinnati police say a suspicious package was left at 2727 Madison Road in Hyde Park Tuesday morning (File)

One person is recovering after being shot in the hand in West End, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police said the victim was walking in the 1600 block of Linn Street when he heard about 14 shots coming from a vehicle in the area around 2:25 a.m.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his left hand and was taken to the hospital.

There’s no description available of the vehicle from where the shots came.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513.352.3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive compensation for their information.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.