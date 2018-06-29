I scream, you scream, we all scream for National Blue Ice Cream Day

Kings Island is celebrating National Blue Ice Cream Sunday with events, contests, and merchandise inspired by the iconic sweet-treat (FOX19 NOW)

If you grew up in the Greater Cincinnati Area, you know about Kings Island's Blue Ice Cream.

The sweet treat is a staple of the Queen City's amusement park and Sunday, they're celebrating.

Kings Island announced National Blue Ice Cream Day will be held Sunday for the first time ever at the park.

The iconic ice cream has been sold at Kings Island since 1983 when it was introduced as a Smurf-inspired treat.

Sunday the park will have blue ice cream-inspired treats, eating contests and a special blue ice cream photo opportunity ti commemorate the first ever holiday.

The blue ice cream-inspired treats include a shirt that says "peace, love, and blue ice cream," blue ice cream-inspired cotton candy, and a blue ice cream cone bowl.

The new national holiday is just one day of a week full of celebration for the park.

Kings Island is celebrating the week of the Fourth of July with free admission for military members from July 1 through July 4.

The park says any active or former U.S. military member can show their ID for free admission to both the amusement park and Soak City Water Park. They also say anyone who qualifies for free admission may also purchase discounted tickets for up to six family members. Those tickets will be $34 a piece.

The park will cap off their Independence Day celebrations with Cincinnati's largest fireworks display with a 20 minute show, Kings Island says.

