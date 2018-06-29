Doughnut shop sends Maine newspaper box of goodies to show support

The Holy Donut in Portland, ME, sent doughnuts to their local paper to show their support after the shooting. (Source: Pixabay)

PORTLAND, ME (RNN) – It was a simple gesture of kindness on the day after a gunman killed five employees at a Maryland newspaper.

The Holy Donut in Portland, ME, sent doughnuts to their local paper to show their support.

“For the people who put out the newspaper every #*!@ day,” said a picture of the note from the baker in a Facebook post by the Portland Press Herald.

“We rely on the kindness of readers,” the Portland paper said on Facebook. “Thanks, The Holy Donut! Your gesture is very much appreciated on a difficult day for journalists all over the world.”

Jarrod Warren Ramos has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of four journalists and a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, MD, according to court records.

He’s accused of opening fire with a shotgun in the paper’s newsroom Thursday afternoon. Ramos is being held without bond.

