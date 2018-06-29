Ohio governor won't spare killer who cited mental illness

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) says he won't spare a condemned killer whose attorneys cite a history of abuse and untreated mental illness.
The Republican governor announced his decision Friday regarding the clemency request by death row inmate Robert Van Hook. Kasich followed the June 1 recommendation of the Ohio Parole Board to deny mercy.
Van Hook was sentenced to die for fatally strangling and stabbing David Self in Cincinnati in 1985. Van Hook's execution is set for July 18.
Prosecutors say Van Hook made a practice of luring gay men to apartments to rob them.
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office also notes Van Hook has an extensive history of violence while incarcerated, including stabbing a fellow death row inmate in November.
