Entertainment park twice the size of Disneyland to open in Ohio

Developers have announced plans for a $2 billion entertainment park outside of Columbus, Ohio.

Planet Oasis is billed as the “ultimate entertainment experience,” developer David Glimcher said Thursday.

Representatives said the massive park includes indoor skydiving, an indoor water park, several restaurants, a hotel and a conference center. In a presentation posted to YouTube, Glimcher also listed the following park features:

A rollercoaster

Skate park

Indoor surf park

BMX bike park

Indoor climbing walls

A Medieval experience

Virtual reality games

E-Sports arena

A butterfly museum

25-story skywheel

Indoor electric gocarts

Bowling

Laser Tag

Virtual Golf

A 20-acre saltwater lake with sand beaches

Glimcher said accommodations at the park will be available “at all price points.”

Planet Oasis will be located in Delaware County, about a two-hour drive up Interstate 71 from Cincinnati.

It’s expected to be 350 acres, that's 265 acres larger than Disneyland in California.

Glimcher said Ohio was picked for the project because of its accessible location to visitors from multiple states. The park will be a 5-6 hour drive for more than 100 million people, he said.

Representatives say the project will bring close to 15,000 jobs to the Columbus.

Construction is projected to begin in December with the first phase of the project expected to open in 2019.

Blue Horseshoe Ventures is heading up the project.

