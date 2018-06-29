Entertainment park twice the size of Disneyland to open in Ohio

The gunman, who shot through the glass doors to gain entry to the newsroom, mutilated his fingers in an effort to thwart police from getting his fingerprints.Full Story >
The Glynn County Police Department has confirmed three people are dead after a standoff involving a suspended officer.Full Story >
Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.Full Story >
The Richland County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Service will hold a joint press conference on Thursday at 11: 30 a.m. to provide an update on a shooting where a number of people have been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old student-athlete.Full Story >
Authorities in Pearl River County are looking a married couple after human remains were found inside their home.Full Story >
