Officials: Accident with injuries shuts down I-275 near Taylor Mill

Interstate 275 east near Taylor Mill is shutdown due to an accident with injuries, Kenton County dispatch confirms.

The portion of the interstate in Kenton County, Kentucky is near mile marker 80, just past Madison Pike.

It's unknown how long the road will be shutdown.

It's also unknown what caused the crash and the extent of the injuries.

