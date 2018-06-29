Burger King celebrates Saudi women driving with the WhoppHER

Burger King has a free sandwich for Saudi women in the drive-through lane. (Source: Burger King SA)

(RNN) – It’s been a good month for Saudi women.

First, a decades-old driving ban was lifted. Now, Burger King Saudi Arabia is giving away free burgers to female drivers who pull up at the drive-through window in the kingdom.

"Burger King celebrates this historic moment for Saudi Arabian women," Burger King said on Twitter.

The burgers will come wrapped in special paper and just for the occasion, Burger King has renamed its signature sandwich.

Through July 24, it will be known as the "WhoppHER."

Saudi women are surely enjoying the ride.

