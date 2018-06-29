NKY driver found guilty of murder in crash that killed family of 5

Daniel Greis took the stand Friday in his murder trial in Kenton County. (FOX19 NOW)

A northern Kentucky driver charged with killing a family of five was found guilty of five counts of murder on Friday.

Daniel Greis, 58, was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he was driving a vehicle that collided head-on with a car on Staffordsburg Road in Independence on Oct. 26, according to Kenton County prosecutors.

The crash killed Samantha Malohn, 27, and Rodney Pollitt Jr., 26, and their three children; Hailieann, 9, Brenden, 8, and Cailie, 6.

His BAC was approximately between .083 and .092, according to officials. The legal driving limit in Kentucky is .08.

The “black box” in Greis’ car showed he was traveling at 96 mph with the accelerator to the floor, Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders has said.

Staffordsburg Road has a 55 mph speed limit.

"He was playing a game with deadly consequences. He was doing it with the lives of other people. He was drunk he was high, he was speeding, he was on the wrong side of the road. His SUV was no different than a gun.” Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said.

