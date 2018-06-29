Four facing federal charges in pill mill crackdown

Four people are facing charges related to pill mill crackdowns in Hamilton, according to federal agents.

A federal grand jury has charged four people in three separate cases for their role in the deaths of three patients and more than $2.4 million in healthcare fraud.

In the first case, Dr. Saad Sakkal engaged in the illegal distribution of prescription drugs, including opioids, according to a 39-count indictment.

Sakkal is charged with being responsible for the deaths of two patients who died in 2016 due to complications from drug use.

It’s alleged that Sakkal prescribed medically-dangerous combinations of controlled substances, including:

Holy Trinity - an opiate, a benzodiazepine, and a stimulant

Prescriptive Speedball – an opiate and a stimulant

Triple Threat Heaven – methadone, a benzodiazepine, and a stimulant

Sakkal began practicing at Lindenwald Medical Association, Inc. in Hamilton in February 2015. He owned and operated the medical practice Metabolic Care Center in Mason.

“According to the indictment, after Sakkal joined Lindenwald Medical Association the type of patients changed, with Patients waiting long periods of time in order to see Sakkal, including waiting outside in the parking lot for the practice to open,” said US Attorney Benjamin Glassman.

Numerous pharmacies denied filling Sakkal’s prescriptions and pharmacists even called Sakkal to warn him of the risks of his prescribing practices. He then organized a protest of local pharmacies.

The previous owner of the Lindenwald Medical Association is also facing charges.

Dr. Rakesh Sharma, 47, allegedly directed employees to see as many patients per day as they could and promised bonuses based on the receivables in the office.

“The indictment alleges that urine tests were given to patients but never reviewed,” said Glassman.

The indictment also alleges Sharma and co-conspirator nurse practitioner Mike Jones, 51, of Liberty Township ordered genetic tests regardless of medical necessity and received kickbacks from the lab processing the tests.

In another case, Dr. Nilesh Jobalia, 53, of Cincinnati is facing a 114-count indictment alleging that as the owner and operator of Cincinnati Centers for Pain Relief in Hamilton, patients were prescribed fentanyl, oxycodone, methadone, morphine, and other controlled substances without being seen by a doctor.

According to the indictment, at least one patient died because of the prescribed substances and unnecessary prescriptions were billed to Medicare, Medicaid, and the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

It’s also alleged that Jobalia received more than $103,000 from a pharmaceutical company for purported speaking engagements about Fentanyl Spray.

