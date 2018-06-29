NKU extends John Brannen's contract

A northern Kentucky driver charged with killing a family of five was found guilty of five counts of murder on Friday.Full Story >
John Brannen has a new four-year contract to remain the head coach at NKU.Full Story >
Four people are facing charges related to pill mill crackdowns in Hamilton, according to federal agents.Full Story >
Now that Saudi women are driving, Burger King has a free burger for them at the drive-through lane.Full Story >
Interstate 275 east near Taylor Mill is shutdown due to an accident with injuries, Kenton County dispatch confirms.Full Story >
