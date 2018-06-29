NKU extends John Brannen's contract

John Brannen has a new four-year contract to remain the head men's basketball coach at Northern Kentucky University.

Brannen, who will remain the head basketball coach through the 2021-22 season, has amassed a 55-42 overall record and 32-19 mark in the Horizon League.

“We are certainly excited to reach an agreement to extend John as head coach of our men’s basketball program for four more years,” said AD Ken Bothof. “Not only has the program reached unprecedented heights on the court the last two years, but the men’s basketball program under John’s leadership has demonstrated equivalent success in the classroom and service in the Northern Kentucky community. Each of those commitments speak to our core values as an institution and we are pleased to reach an agreement with John to continue building our men’s basketball program in that image.”

“It is truly an honor to arrive on this campus every day as the head men’s basketball coach and represent the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati community,” said Brannen in a statement. “I’d also like to recognize our players. What they have accomplished the last several years is truly historic! I look forward to working with them every day to continue to add to the success of NKU basketball on and off the court.”

Brannen guided the Norse to a Horizon League Tournament Championship and subsequent berth into the NCAA tournament in 2017 before the team won the Horizon League regular-season and reached the NIT in 2018. No other team in Division I history has accomplished those four feats in its first two years with active DI membership.

Additionally, NKU has posted a 30-10 record against Horizon League opponents the last two seasons, which is the best mark of any league team.

