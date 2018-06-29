Toledo suit claims traffic camera penalties unconstitutional

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Toledo has sued the state of Ohio saying a law that reduces state funding for cities collecting automated traffic camera fines is unconstitutional.

The Blade reports the suit filed Thursday comes a week after the state Supreme Court said two lower court rulings siding with Toledo over the local funding issue infringed on the General Assembly's lawmaking powers.

Toledo Law Director Dal Emch says that if the state is allowed to enact such penalties, the Legislature could use its authority to control local governments in other situations.

Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/

