The Latest: GOP lawmaker to appeal defamation ruling

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on a Kentucky Appeals Court overturning a $200,000 defamation verdict awarded to a Republican state senator

2:47 p.m.

A Republican state senator says he will ask the state Supreme Court to restore a $200,000 defamation judgment against his former Democratic opponent.

A jury in 2016 ordered former Democratic Sen. R.J. Palmer to pay Sen. Ralph Alvarado $200,000 in damages for knowingly paying for a defamatory TV ad. But a Kentucky Appeals Court overturned that decision on Friday, ruling the ad was accurate and protected by the First Amendment.

Alvarado said he was surprised the judges would overturn a unanimous jury verdict. Civil cases do not require a jury be unanimous. Alvarado said the ad damaged his reputation and the court was incorrect to overturn the ruling.

The Kentucky Supreme Court will only hear the case if a majority of justices agree.

12:34 p.m.

R.J. Palmer is the former Democratic leader in the Kentucky Senate. He lost to Republican Ralph Alvarado in 2014. Alvarado is a medical doctor. Palmer aired a TV ad that used courtroom footage to imply Alvarado was getting rich from the opioid epidemic.

The courtroom footage was altered. But a three-judge panel ruled the alterations did not change the meaning of the hearing. Also, it said the ad was political speech protected by the First Amendment.

Alvarado did not answer a phone call seeking comment.

Palmer's attorney said he was "gratified" and said the judges made the correct decision.

