Massive outage hitting Comcast

(RNN) – Comcast is experiencing major service problems across the country.

On Twitter, the television, internet, and phone service provider said that a fiber was cut by a network partner, and that the outage is affecting residential and business customers alike.

Uh, what is happening right now!?? Is this Russian hackers? Comcast is down and other ISPs are reporting a spike in outages as well.



It’s gotten worse by the hour. pic.twitter.com/6Woy3mH8lG — Trevor Pitt (@Trevor_Pitt) June 29, 2018

One of our large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It's currently affecting our business & residential internet, video & voice customers. We apologize and are working to get services restored as soon as possible. -Sami — Comcast (@comcast) June 29, 2018

The outage began about 1 p.m. ET on Friday. Many on Twitter are calling out the company since they cannot get through on the customer service line.

Some on Twitter are calling for a credit to their account, others are telling Comcast to unplug for 30 seconds and then plug back in, a common solution for when internet services goes out at home.

#comcastoutage Can someone tell Comcast if they unplug power supply and wait 10 secs and plug back in it should work. — Wait What (@JBell16148) June 29, 2018

Comcast’s national headquarters are in Philadelphia. The company is the largest cable service provider in the United States.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.