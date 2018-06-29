Massive outage hitting Comcast - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Massive outage hitting Comcast

(RNN) – Comcast is experiencing major service problems across the country.

On Twitter, the television, internet, and phone service provider said that a fiber was cut by a network partner, and that the outage is affecting residential and business customers alike.

The outage began about 1 p.m. ET on Friday. Many on Twitter are calling out the company since they cannot get through on the customer service line.

Some on Twitter are calling for a credit to their account, others are telling Comcast to unplug for 30 seconds and then plug back in, a common solution for when internet services goes out at home.

Comcast’s national headquarters are in Philadelphia. The company is the largest cable service provider in the United States.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly