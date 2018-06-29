Massive outage hitting Comcast; company working to restore service

(RNN) – Comcast is experiencing major service problems across the country.
On Twitter, the television, internet and phone service provider said two unrelated fibers were cut to its "network backbone providers," and that the outage is affecting residential and business customers alike; the company said around 5:30 p.m. that its engineers were working to restore service to all customers.
Uh, what is happening right now!?? Is this Russian hackers? Comcast is down and other ISPs are reporting a spike in outages as well.— Trevor Pitt (@Trevor_Pitt) June 29, 2018
It’s gotten worse by the hour. pic.twitter.com/6Woy3mH8lG
One of our large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It's currently affecting our business & residential internet, video & voice customers. We apologize and are working to get services restored as soon as possible. -Sami— Comcast (@comcast) June 29, 2018
The outage began about 1 p.m. ET on Friday. Many on Twitter began calling out the company since they couldn't get through on the customer service line.
Some on Twitter are calling for a credit to their account, others are telling Comcast to unplug for 30 seconds and then plug back in, a common solution for when internet services goes out at home.
#comcastoutage Can someone tell Comcast if they unplug power supply and wait 10 secs and plug back in it should work.— Wait What (@JBell16148) June 29, 2018
Comcast’s national headquarters are in Philadelphia. The company is the largest cable service provider in the United States.
