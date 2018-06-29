An OH kid was mowing grass. Police were called on him. Now people are showing their support.

(RNN) – Some kids in Ohio who had the police called on them while they were doing yard work might now be building a little landscaping empire.

Reggie Fields, the 12-year-old proprietor of Mr. Reggie Lawn Cutting Service, and three of his associates mowed the grass and raked the clippings from Lucille Holt’s yard last weekend.

Then neighbors, apparently incensed the kids had accidentally cut a small portion of the grass on their property, called the cops.

Holt posted video of the ordeal to Facebook, saying, “This is RIDICULOUS!!!” It drew more than 100,000 views and 1,000 shares – and an outpouring of support for Reggie.

In the days since, Holt and Reggie’s mother, Brandy Marie Fields, have posted updates to Facebook.

Earlier in the week Holt said the kids returned to her house to see her. “They had no idea I was looking for them,” she wrote on Facebook. “I was able to get all of their names, their ages range from 9 to 13 years old. I apologized to them again for the experience they had with the police on Saturday.”

She also said she spoke with a city councilwoman, Sharri Thomas, in Maple Heights, OH, where she lives, who contacted her “regarding the senseless act.”

And, on Friday, after some local media attention, Reggie met with a professional landscaping service, The Grass Guys. They donated a new lawn mower and leaf blower to the kids.

He then received another new leaf blower from another person, and a GoFundMe was started for the kids on Friday afternoon to help them along. They’ve raised more than $700 of a $1,000 goal in just a few hours.

“Thank you guys for all the support, I have (been) getting calls from almost every state supporting my son,” Brandie Marie Fields posted on Friday. “We definitely appreciate all the words of encouragement and donations that have been made. Thank you and God bless.”

Posting the GoFundMe, Holt wrote: “So many people from all over the world, literally have asked me how they can help Reggie … Let’s help change this young man’s life forever!!!”

See the original videos of the kids cutting the lawn, and then police arriving, below:

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.