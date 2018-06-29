Marijuana grow site gets state approval to begin planting

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has issued its first certificate of operation to allow a northeast Ohio medical marijuana cultivator to begin growing plants.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports FN Group Holdings received its certificate Friday from the Ohio Department of Commerce after an inspection Tuesday of the company's Ravenna grow site in Portage County.
Officials say about a half-dozen more inspections have been scheduled for the next month.
A state law approved in 2016 called for medical marijuana to be available for sale to patients with physician recommendations by Sept. 8. State officials have said it is unlikely medical pot will be available by that date because of delays in inspecting Ohio's 25 licensed growers.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Fort Wright, Ky. police were dispatched to a crash involving three vehicles and a motorcycle Friday afternoon on Interstate 275.Full Story >
Fort Wright, Ky. police were dispatched to a crash involving three vehicles and a motorcycle Friday afternoon on Interstate 275.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky driver charged with killing a family of five was found guilty of five counts of murder on Friday.Full Story >
A northern Kentucky driver charged with killing a family of five was found guilty of five counts of murder on Friday.Full Story >
A Thursday evening school board meeting in Hamilton started off with superintendent Larry Knapp talking to those in attendance about school safety.Full Story >
A Thursday evening school board meeting in Hamilton started off with superintendent Larry Knapp talking to those in attendance about school safety.Full Story >
A federal judge has blocked Kentucky's work requirements for Medicaid and has ordered the Trump administration to reconsider the program.Full Story >
A federal judge has blocked Kentucky's work requirements for Medicaid and has ordered the Trump administration to reconsider the program.Full Story >