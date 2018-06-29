Marijuana grow site gets state approval to begin planting

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has issued its first certificate of operation to allow a northeast Ohio medical marijuana cultivator to begin growing plants.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports FN Group Holdings received its certificate Friday from the Ohio Department of Commerce after an inspection Tuesday of the company's Ravenna grow site in Portage County.

Officials say about a half-dozen more inspections have been scheduled for the next month.

A state law approved in 2016 called for medical marijuana to be available for sale to patients with physician recommendations by Sept. 8. State officials have said it is unlikely medical pot will be available by that date because of delays in inspecting Ohio's 25 licensed growers.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.