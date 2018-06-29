Driver guilty of 5 counts of murder in death of family

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky jury has found a man guilty of five counts of wanton murder in a traffic crash that killed a couple and their three children.
News outlets report jurors in Kenton County deliberated about four hours Friday before convicting 58-year-old Daniel Edward Greis.
Prosecutors said Greis was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when his vehicle collided with a car in Independence on Oct. 26.
Killed were 27-year-old Samantha Malohn, 26-year-old Rodney Pollitt Jr. and their children, 9-year-old Hailieann, 8-year-old Brenden and 6-year-old Cailie.
Defense lawyer Stacey Graus said Greis wasn't actually impaired or drunk at the time of the crash. He also maintained that road rage and a vehicle that didn't make contact are responsible for the crash. Graus said that driver prevented Gries from returning to the right lane before the wreck.
