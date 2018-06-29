Snake falls out of tree onto windshield

The video of the snake has racked up more than 40,000 views and 900 shares. (Source: Pixabay)

ASHEVILLE, NC (RNN) – Ben Bryant got a slinky, slithery surprise this summer when a snake paid him a visit on his windshield.

“Crazy! Dropped out of the tree above me in West AVL (Asheville),” Bryant said on Facebook.

The video is becoming a social media sensation. It’s racked up more than 40,000 views and 900 shares.

For some reason, this brings up the question: Why did the snake cross the road?

Answer: To get to the other s-s-s-side!

