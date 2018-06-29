Paint Creek firefighter laid to rest amid station accident investigation

A Paint Creek firefighter killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Friday with full honors.

Family and friends lined up outside of Southeastern High School in Chillicothe to give one more salute to Joe Patterson as his casket was placed on the Paint Creek Fire Truck.

Branden Jackman worked with Patterson and says it has been tough pushing through each day knowing he's gone.

"A senseless act like this -- an accident that cost Joe his life at the station. It's been a very rough week but the brotherhood that came forward from departments all over the state of Ohio has been amazing," Jackman said.

Hundreds of firefighters and paramedics from across the state led a processional through Chillicothe to Patterson’s final resting spot.

On Sunday, Patterson died from blunt force trauma to the head due to a scuba tank failure.

The 33-year-old was with the Paint Creek Joint EMS and Fire Department for three years. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

During the funeral ceremony at the high school, there were many tears -- there were also a few laughs remembering the good times with their friend.

Friends say Patterson wanted to become a firefighter since he was two years old, and in 2005, he became firefighter of the year. With each call coming into the fire department helping those in need, they say he was living out his dream.

His loved ones say they will always remember his generous spirit.

"Never an unkind word always goes above and beyond to help anybody and everybody and just all around a great guy,” said Jackman.

Though Patterson is no longer walking this earth, his loved ones believe he will keep on protecting and serving from up above.

Patterson was laid to rest at Londonderry Cemetery.

The investigation is ongoing.

