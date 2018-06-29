Ohio man saved after becoming trapped in silo partially filled with corn

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services Unit responded to a mutual aid call for a man trapped in a grain silo Friday. (Pixabay)

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Services Unit responded to a mutual aid call for a man trapped in a grain silo Friday.

The incident happened at 6500 Cramer Road in Preble County.

Authorities say the man, 53, was trapped in a grain silo partially filled with corn and was unable to free himself, as he was buried in corn up to his shoulders. The necessity for a fast extrication was crucial because the weight of the corn as it packs can cause compartment syndrome and suffocation.

The man was treated on scene.

