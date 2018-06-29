Police investigating after man says he was struck by bullet in West End

Cincinnati police are investigating a report of a felonious assault in the 1600 block of Linn Street. (Pixabay/file)

Cincinnati police are investigating a report of a felonious assault in the 1600 block of Linn Street.

It happened Friday around 2:30 a.m. The victim told police he was hit by gunfire as he was walking on Linn Street, stating he'd heard around 14 shots coming from a vehicle in the area.

He was struck on the left hand an taken to an area hospital for the treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

There is no information on the car the shots were fired from, according to police. Those with information on this case can call 513-352-3040 to submit anonymous tips.

