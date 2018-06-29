Comedian gets Trump on the phone aboard Air Force One, posing as - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Comedian gets Trump on the phone aboard Air Force One, posing as senator

John Melendez is better known as “Stuttering John,” a one-time Howard Stern Show regular. (Source: CNN) John Melendez is better known as “Stuttering John,” a one-time Howard Stern Show regular. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - A comedian released audio on Friday of his unbelievable prank call that made it to President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One.

It shocked even him.

John Melendez, better known as “Stuttering John,” a one-time Howard Stern Show regular, taped the conversation with Trump as he posed as New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez.

The fake Menendez, real Melendez, asks the very-real President Trump about family separation and Supreme Court nominees.

"My constituents are giving me a lot of biz about this immigration thing,” he says in the audio. “I know that you did something really noble, by trying to, you know, get the kids back with their families. But I have to answer to them. What can I tell them that you're going to do, you know, moving forward?"

Trump responds:

"Bob, let me just tell you, I want to be able to take care of the situation every bit as much as anybody else, at the top level,” he says. “I would like to do the larger solution, rather than the smaller solution, you know, they're doing them step by step. I think we can do the whole thing. I have a good relationship with the party, you have a good relationship with the party and I think we could do a real immigration bill."

Now the real Sen. Menendez has put out a statement saying he would welcome the opportunity to talk to President Trump, but Trump has sabotaged any attempt to have a real immigration bill.

A White House official acknowledged the prank in a statement.

"The president wants to be accessible to members and likes engaging them,” the official said. “But the downside is sometimes the channels are open too widely and mistakes happen."

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

