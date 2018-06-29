Report of stolen vehicle ends with nasty crash in downtown Cincinnati

Cincinnati's police gang unit investigated a reported stolen vehicle Friday in the area of Walnut and West Liberty streets. (CPD)

Cincinnati's police gang unit investigated a reported stolen vehicle Friday in the area of Walnut and West Liberty streets.

Police say the driver refused to comply with a traffic stop and fled west before losing control at Central Parkway, striking two other vehicles.

The driver, DeAndre Walker, is now in custody and charged with fleeing and eluding and receiving stolen property.

He and a witness sustained minor injuries.

The witness was treated at the scene.

