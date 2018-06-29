Dunkin' Donuts employee fired after writing note on cup to homeless woman

In the days since cops were called on 12-year-old Reggie Fields while he was cutting grass, people have donated new equipment and money to his business.Full Story >
In the days since cops were called on 12-year-old Reggie Fields while he was cutting grass, people have donated new equipment and money to his business.Full Story >
Rescue crews are trying to save a 7-week-old deaf puppy named Toffee. She's trapped in a hole outside her south Huntsville home.Full Story >
Rescue crews are trying to save a 7-week-old deaf puppy named Toffee. She's trapped in a hole outside her south Huntsville home.Full Story >
In lower Puna, a bizarre new normal has set in.Full Story >
In lower Puna, a bizarre new normal has set in.Full Story >
The outage is affecting internet, phone, and television services for both homes and businesses.Full Story >
The outage is affecting internet, phone, and television services for both homes and businesses.Full Story >
Joe Vela spoke with us on Friday, telling the story of how his 12-year-old daughter was critically injured while trying to shield her baby nephew from gunfire.Full Story >
Joe Vela spoke with us on Friday, telling the story of how his 12-year-old daughter was critically injured while trying to shield her baby nephew from gunfire.Full Story >