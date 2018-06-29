Dunkin' Donuts employee fired after writing note on cup to homeless woman

A downtown Dunkin' Donuts is receiving backlash after an employee told a homeless woman to "stop 'hangin' outside" the store. (Provided)

A downtown Dunkin' Donuts is receiving backlash after an employee told a homeless woman to "stop 'hangin' outside" the store.

It happened Friday morning at the store on Court Street when someone went to go buy the homeless woman a drink. The owner of the store, Mike Benhase, says the employee making the beverage took "matters into her own hands."

"She had some sort of issue," he said.

That employee wrote the following on the cup: "Stop 'hangin' in front of the store if you have a fulltime job. -Mgmt."

Benhase says that employee is no longer with the company.

"When I found out what happened I was in shock. I just couldn't believe it," said Benhase.

A homeless individual that spoke with FOX19 said they knew the woman this happened to.

"You guys aren't living down here on the street, you can't say that," they said. "You can't judge anybody because everybody has a heart at the end of the day."

Benhase owns eight locations and has been in the business for 12 years.

"I've never had anything like this happen before," he said.

He hopes to get in contact with the woman the written note hurt and make it right.

"The management and the ownership of our company does not support that whatsoever. We're all about taking care of people, being nice to people, our business is built on being nice," said Benhase.

