Authorities investigate shooting near Crosby Township pool

Authorities responded Friday evening to a shooting in the New Baltimore area of Crosby Township.

"Oh, my God! I've never seen this," said a 911 caller around 5:30 p.m.

He told police the horror he saw live in person.

"Well, I was in the bathroom. My sister said there was a fight out in the street -- there was some pushing and shoving," he said. "Then this guy got shot."

The caller said someone took off in a car.

A man was placed in handcuffs near the scene, but police did not call him a suspect.

"We do have a person of interest in custody. We are not aware of what the relationship is. We have a lot of witnesses to talk to as well as collect evidence here at the scene," said Capt. Tony Orue, with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

All this was going on as families and children were playing at a nearby pool.

"When the officers first got on scene it appears they had all the involved parties separated and accounted for. So when first responders got to the scene there was no danger to the people at the pool," Orue said.

