ICE chief retiring; replacement expected to be named - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

ICE chief retiring; replacement expected to be named

Tom Homan is leaving ICE. The White House has not named a replacement. (Source: CNN/Pool) Tom Homan is leaving ICE. The White House has not named a replacement. (Source: CNN/Pool)

(CNN) – Amidst nationwide protests over immigration enforcement, the man at the center of the agency responsible served his last day Friday.

Tom Homan no longer leads U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Homan was already planning to retire more than a year ago, when President Donald Trump asked him to stay on as the acting director of ICE.

In April, he announced plans to leave at the end of June.

Ronald Vitiello, the acting deputy commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is expected to be named acting director of ICE.

The White House has not commented on Vitiello or a permanent replacement.

The nominee will face a tough confirmation vote before the Senate, as criticism over U.S. immigration policy continues.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • Moms outraged by family separations become protest leaders

    Moms outraged by family separations become protest leaders

    Friday, June 29 2018 3:01 AM EDT2018-06-29 07:01:48 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 2:19 AM EDT2018-06-30 06:19:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...
    Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.Full Story >
    Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.Full Story >

  • The Latest: Senate panel OKs head of agency overseeing kids

    The Latest: Senate panel OKs head of agency overseeing kids

    Thursday, June 28 2018 1:00 PM EDT2018-06-28 17:00:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-06-30 06:18:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...
    Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.Full Story >
    Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.Full Story >

  • Hundreds arrested in DC protesting Trump immigration policy

    Hundreds arrested in DC protesting Trump immigration policy

    Thursday, June 28 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-06-28 20:59:13 GMT
    Saturday, June 30 2018 2:09 AM EDT2018-06-30 06:09:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Hundreds of activists protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday,...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Hundreds of activists protest the Trump administration's approach to illegal border crossings and separation of children from immigrant parents, in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday,...
    Hundreds of people have gathered at a Senate office building to protest the Trump administration's policy on illegal border crossings.Full Story >
    Hundreds of people have gathered at a Senate office building to protest the Trump administration's policy on illegal border crossings.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly