LeBron James weighing many options as free agency looms

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James posted a video of himself jumping off a cliff while on a Caribbean vacation with his family.
He's about to dive into free agency.
James told the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday that he will not exercise his $35.6 million contract option for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent on Sunday when NBA teams can begin negotiations with players before signing them on July 6.
By declining his option, James positioned himself to be able to choose where he'll play next and Cleveland, his basketball home for 11 of the past 15 seasons, remains a strong possibility. But there are at least three other teams - and maybe an outsider or two - with legitimate shots at landing the three-time MVP, who made it clear following this year's NBA Finals that he's still driven to win championships.
While every team dreams of being ruled by King James, only a few have a legit chance of signing him.
