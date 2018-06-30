'Dancing doctor' agrees to license suspension

The Georgia medical board suspended the medical license of Windell Boutte, who gained national attention from videos of her singing and dancing while performing surgical procedures. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) – The "dancing doctor" isn't a doctor anymore – at least for now.

Windell Boutte gained national attention when videos of her singing and dancing while performing surgical procedures surfaced.

She shared those videos on YouTube and said patients asked for them, and even selected the songs she performed to.

Georgia's medical board suspended her medical license Friday for at least two and a half years.

During that time, she's not allowed to refer to herself as "doctor" or practice medicine in any way.

At least one patient has said she did not give consent to be shown on video during surgery.

Boutte insists she did nothing wrong.

She's also facing at least five malpractice suits which aren't related to the videos.

Boutte can petition to get her medical credentials back after her suspension, which is the result of an agreement she reached with the state medical board.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.