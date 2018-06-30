Mystery man pays 44-year-old parking ticket

The $2 ticket was for parking in a restricted zone. The man said he had always intended to pay it. (Source: WNEP/CNN)

MINERSVILLE, PA (WNEP/CNN) – The Minersville Police Department in Pennsylvania has received a payment for a parking ticket from 1974.

"In the 70s?" said Georgine Moyer. "It was nice. It was busier then. It was a nice town."

But, there aren't many parking tickets from that time that are still around, or at least that's what Minersville's police chief thought.

Last week, the department received a letter.

"It's addressed of course to the police department with the return address of Feeling Guilty, Wayward Road, Anytown, CA," said Chief Michael Combs.

Inside was a parking ticket from 1974 along with some cash and a note.

The note said, "Dear PD. I've been carrying this ticket around for 40 plus years, always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don't give you my info. With respect, Dave."

The ticket was written in the 1970s for only for $2. It was for parking in a restricted zone. Combs said the person was nice enough to add $3 in interest.

"He paid us $5,” Combs said. “So, that's 44 years later, so that only means I made $3. I can't retire on that."

Combs said that type of ticket would cost someone $20 today.

He said the ticket was for a car with Ohio plates.

Back then, the department didn't have the technology to keep track of out of state cars.

He's still blown away that anyone would keep a ticket this long let alone pay it.

"We do appreciate that this individual paid their ticket, and again, we encourage other individuals, if you have an outstanding ticket, please pay them," Combs said.

Combs said he'd like to track down the person who paid the ticket just to thank them and chat.

