Services set for Ohio officer fatally struck on freeway

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) - Services have been set for a police officer who was struck and killed while assisting with a traffic stop outside of Cleveland.
Visitation for Mentor Patrolman Mathew Mazany is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Monreal Funeral Home in Eastlake.
After a short private service for family and law enforcement officers, a public service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Mentor High School.
Twenty-four-year-old Brian Anthony has pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence. Police said he fled after striking Mazany early last Sunday on State Route 2. Anthony reportedly told police he didn't know he had hit anyone.
Mentor is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Cleveland.
