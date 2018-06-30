Appeals court tosses out conviction in cold case slaying

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio appeals court has thrown out the murder conviction of a man sentenced to life in prison two years ago in the 1982 slaying of a young woman.
The appeals court says so much time had passed between the killing and 59-year-old Russell Adkins' trial in northwest Ohio that several key witnesses were dead and other evidence was no longer available.
Prosecutors said Friday they're considering an appeal to the Ohio Supreme Court and that they'll fight attempts to have Adkins released right away.
A Wood County jury in 2016 convicted Adkins in the death of 19-year-old Dana Rosendale.
She died a few days after being found on a suburban Toledo street. Adkins said he was giving her a ride home when she fell out of his car.
