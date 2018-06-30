Ohio lawmakers approve Lake Erie algae prevention bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio lawmakers have approved a $36 million package to help prevent toxic algae blooms on Lake Erie.
The Blade reports the Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to pass the measure before recessing for the summer.
The bill provides money for research on phosphorous loading and dredged sediment along with funds to help farmers reduce phosphorous runoff and increase soil and water conservation efforts.
Algae blooms, which can taint drinking water, sicken swimmers and harm aquatic life, have become a growing concern nationwide.
Democratic state Rep. Mike Sheehy says studies show excessive agricultural runoff is causing most of the lake's excessive phosphorous.
Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-sihkz) administration wants to go a step further by seeking legislation to limit the amount of fertilizer and manure that ends up in Lake Erie.
Information from: The Blade, http://www.toledoblade.com/
