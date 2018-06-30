Police: Suspect on the run after West Price Hill shooting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: Suspect on the run after West Price Hill shooting

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Police confirm a man was shot in the leg in West Price Hill Saturday morning.

Officers were called out to the 4000 block of Flower Avenue around 8:30 a.m., according to dispatchers.

No one has been arrested, but police said a 37-year-old male suspect fled in a white car.

Lt. Steve Saunders said the victim's injury was non-life-threatening and he was taken to UC Medical Center for treatment.

