Indiana officials renovate ponds to address geese problem

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Officials in a southern Indiana town that faced criticism for euthanizing more than 200 Canada geese last year in stormwater ponds adjacent to its town hall campus hope dredging the ponds and other changes will keep the aggressive birds away.
The News and Tribune reports that Clarksville's dredging project to remove excess sediment and waste from the ponds is about 90 percent complete.
Tall grasses will then be planted along the water's edge to act as a natural deterrent to the geese. Town manager Kevin Baity says a temporary fence will be installed until the grass is fully grown.
City officials say the birds can be aggressive, damage property and create sanitary issues by leaving their droppings.
Baity says the whole rehabilitation project will cost an estimated $920,000.
Information from: News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind., http://www.newsandtribune.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
