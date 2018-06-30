Ohio bill seeks to require notification on transgender kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A bill introduced in the Ohio House would require state teachers and school counselors to notify parents whose children identify as transgender.
The Dayton Daily News reports the bill sponsored by two southwest Ohio Republicans seeks to give parents the right to withhold gender dysphoria treatment from their minor children.
Rep. Paul Zeltwanger, of Mason, says he wants to protect parental rights and that once children reach age 18 they can "do whatever they want."
Rep. Tom Brinkman, of Cincinnati, says he knows one transgender person but didn't speak with any transgender people before introducing the bill.
The state's largest teachers' union opposes the legislation. President Becky Higgins of the Ohio Education Association says the union believes students should be guaranteed a "safe and inclusive environment."
Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
