Bevin's lawyers ask judge to amend pension ruling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Matt Bevin's attorneys are asking a Kentucky judge to amend his ruling that struck down a new public pension law.

Bevin's attorneys are asking Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd to rule on some unresolved issues in the case.

The key issue is whether the law violates the state's "inviolable contract" with teachers and other public workers.

Shepherd ruled recently that the Republican-led legislature violated the state Constitution in the accelerated way the law was enacted.

Bevin's general counsel, Steve Pitt, says his motion filed Friday seeks a "clear up-or-down" ruling on every legal issue surrounding the pension law.

Lawmakers passed the measure earlier this year to make changes to Kentucky's public pension systems, some of the worst-funded retirement plans in the country.

