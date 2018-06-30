Baby dies after choking on balloon - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Baby dies after choking on balloon

Katie Chamberlain’s 9-month-old baby, Justin, got a hold of a balloon and died within minutes. (Source WRTV/CNN) Katie Chamberlain’s 9-month-old baby, Justin, got a hold of a balloon and died within minutes. (Source WRTV/CNN)

Indianapolis (WRTV/CNN) – An Indianapolis mother whose baby died after choking on a balloon is sharing his story and warning other parents about the dangers of water balloons.

Katie Chamberlain’s 9-month-old baby, Justin, got a hold of a balloon and within just minutes it was too late.

"It was just so fast (and) I couldn't even get to him fast enough before the balloon was gone and he couldn't breathe anymore," Chamberlain said.

She doesn’t want the incident to happen to another family.

Chamberlain and her four boys had been playing with water balloons outside on a warm day, but somehow one stray balloon got brought inside.

She tried giving her son CPR when she saw him choking but was unable to save him.

Doctors say balloons are the most deadly choking hazards to children.

Most accidents happen to children under the age of three, specifically between one and two years old.

They recommend parents stay vigilant.

Copyright 2018 WRTV via CNN. All rights reserved.

