Columbus opens learning center with 'Smart City' message

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's capital city wants people to get smart about how they get to places and is opening an interactive learning center to show them how.

The Smart Columbus Experience Center opened Saturday with a celebration on the city's downtown riverfront.

Through educational displays, hands-on activities and test drives of electric cars, the center aims to show how technological advances in transportation, robotics, energy and communications can work together to improve everyday life.

The center is part of the $40 million Smart Cities Challenge grant Columbus won in 2016, which has been bolstered by $10 million from Paul G. Allen Philanthropies.

The initiative's director says Columbus wants to become an example for other cities about how an interconnected computer network can ease congestion, improve business and protect the environment.

