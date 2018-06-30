Fire destroys Green Township garage

Green Township fire crews on the scene of a garage fire (File)

Garage burned to the ground in Green Township (File)

A fire destroys a detached garage at a Green Township home Friday morning.

Green Township firefighters were called out to the 5100 block of Jonkard Road on the report of a structure fire around 11:30 a.m., according to dispatchers.

Fire crews found the garage completely engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The garage is expected to be a total loss. No injuries were reported.

