Fire destroys Green Township garage

Fire destroys Green Township garage

Posted by Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Garage burned to the ground in Green Township (File) Garage burned to the ground in Green Township (File)
Green Township fire crews on the scene of a garage fire (File) Green Township fire crews on the scene of a garage fire (File)
GREEN TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) -

A fire destroys a detached garage at a Green Township home Friday morning.

Green Township firefighters were called out to the 5100 block of Jonkard Road on the report of a structure fire around 11:30 a.m., according to dispatchers.

Fire crews found the garage completely engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The garage is expected to be a total loss. No injuries were reported.

