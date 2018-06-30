Store fires worker for message on homeless woman's cup

CINCINNATI (AP) - An employee at a downtown Cincinnati Dunkin' Donuts who wrote a disparaging message on a homeless woman's cup has been fired.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the disjointed message first posted on Instagram by a customer and then shared on Facebook by others said: "Stop 'Hangin out in-front of the store. If you have a Full Time job! - management." The message was written Thursday.
The store's owner says the employee wasn't a manager and no longer works there.
Owner Mike Benhase says the employee's message "goes against everything we stand for." He says he would like to apologize to the woman in person if she returns to the store.
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com
