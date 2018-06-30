Fighting cancer: Hyde Park 'Blast' raises money for charity

Run/walk, cycling, and even chariot races are a part of the annual Hyde Park Blast happening on Saturday.

The event raises money for cancer charities including The Cure Starts Now and The Karen Wellington Foundation for Living with Breast Cancer.

A few thousand people are expected to attend the Block Party set to begin at 4 p.m. that will feature music, domestic and craft beers from Braxton Brewery and Fifty West, and food trucks.

Local band DV8 will play at 8 p.m.

Parking is available at Hyde Park School on Edwards Road and behind Teller’s off Edwards Road between Wasson and Erie.

