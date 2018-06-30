Stratman Strong: Lakota West student who suffered stroke during lacrosse game passes away

At just 15-years-old, Lakota West student Matt Stratman passed away on June 30, 2018, 21 days after suffering a stroke following an alumni lacrosse game. (Provided)

Matt Stratman, the 15-year-old Lakota West student who suffered a stroke after an alumni lacrosse game on June 9, has passed away.

Julie Stratman posted that Matt "took his last breath as the sun was coming up" on his Caring Bridge site Saturday afternoon.

Ron & I were at his side holding him as his heart stopped beating. We will forever have a void in our family. I miss you Matt Man. Thank you for all the love, support and prayers.

Matt was diagnosed with an AVM, or an Arteriovenous malformation, after doctors discovered he suffered a stroke due to bleeding in his brain after the alumni game.

Related: Community shows support for Lakota student-athlete in hospital after stroke

A GoFundMe had raised more than $31,000 as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

FOX19 NOW will update this story with information about visitation arrangements and community efforts to support the Stratman family.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.